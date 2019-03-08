MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Luton Town - Rangers chase third straight league win

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Team news, score updates and all the action from Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town in the Championship.

QPR take on Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium today looking for a third straight Championship win.

The R's picked up a 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday prior to the international break thanks to a double from Jordan Hugill and also beat Wigan at home 3-1.

But Graeme Jones' Hatters also go into the game off the back of two straight wins in the league having beaten Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

Town have recovered from a poor start which saw them pick up just one point from their first four league games after winning promotion from League One last season and sit 15th.

Rangers go into the game in eighth position and will look to climb into the play-off places with a victory.

Bright Osayi-Samuel has been ruled out of the game with a minor muscle strain but Lee Wallace and Olamide Shodipo are close to full fitness.

Follow our live blog for updates from today's game.