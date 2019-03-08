Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Huddersfield Town - Rangers take on Terriers in first home game

PUBLISHED: 14:11 10 August 2019

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates of QPR v Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

QPR face Huddersfield Town today in their first home game of the new Championship season.

It will also be the first fixture at the newly named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which was set up in memory of the former QPR youth academy player who was stabbed to death in 2006 at the age of 15.

His father, Mark Prince, will be at the game today to address the fans.

Mark Warburton will be hoping his side can pick up their second league win of the season after a 2-1 away victory at Stoke last Saturday.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a defeat at home to Derby County on Monday.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy left the club on loan for Brighton this week but the Terriers have signed Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea.

QPR were also active in the transfer market this week, re-signing Nahki Wells on another season-long loan from Burnley.

Follow our live blog for updates from today's game.

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

‘Bye for now’ - Massimo Luongo’s heartfelt message to QPR fans as midfielder joins Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo has left QPR for Sheffield Wednesday (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Disappointment’ as Northwick Park Hospital misses out on goverment’s NHS funding allocation

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Popular Harlesden pub can entertain after new licence approved despite community concerns

The Rising Sun in Harlesden Road has a new licence. Picture: Google

Most Read

Wembley landlord fined £25,500 for housing more than 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property

Salah Ali fined £25,500 for housing 25 tenants in his rundown Kilburn property. Picture: Brent Council

‘Bye for now’ - Massimo Luongo’s heartfelt message to QPR fans as midfielder joins Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo has left QPR for Sheffield Wednesday (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Dominic Ball on QPR’s chances in the Championship this season

QPR's Dominic Ball playing for former club Rotherham. Picture: John Walton/PA

‘Disappointment’ as Northwick Park Hospital misses out on goverment’s NHS funding allocation

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: Jan Nevill

Popular Harlesden pub can entertain after new licence approved despite community concerns

The Rising Sun in Harlesden Road has a new licence. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Huddersfield Town - Rangers take on Terriers in first home game

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA

T20: Middlesex suffer loss to Sharks on south coast

Stevie Eskinazi in batting action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Prime minister must boost carers pay to help families

Barry Gardiner, MP for Brent North, wants the £8bn carers cuts reversed.

T20: Middlesex duo set up double over Surrey

Middlesex's Eoin Morgan during the T20 Vitality Blast match at Lord's, London.

Charles Dickens’ writing career saved by a surgeon at St Mark’s Hospital

Charles Dickens, who sat so long writing his books, he visited St Mark's Hospital. Picture: Charles Dickens Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists