MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Huddersfield Town - Rangers take on Terriers in first home game

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Live updates of QPR v Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

QPR face Huddersfield Town today in their first home game of the new Championship season.

It will also be the first fixture at the newly named Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, which was set up in memory of the former QPR youth academy player who was stabbed to death in 2006 at the age of 15.

His father, Mark Prince, will be at the game today to address the fans.

Mark Warburton will be hoping his side can pick up their second league win of the season after a 2-1 away victory at Stoke last Saturday.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a defeat at home to Derby County on Monday.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy left the club on loan for Brighton this week but the Terriers have signed Trevoh Chalobah on loan from Chelsea.

QPR were also active in the transfer market this week, re-signing Nahki Wells on another season-long loan from Burnley.

Follow our live blog for updates from today's game.