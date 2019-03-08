Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Brentford - Warburton meets former club in west London derby

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:25 28 October 2019

Nahki Wells shoots for QPR. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Team news, score updates and all the action from Queens Park Rangers v Brentford in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers take on west London rivals Brentford today at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium as they look to climb back into the Championship play-off spots.

The game will see R's manager Mark Warburton come up against the club he spent nearly five years at, two as manager, where he won promotion to the Championship.

The Bees go into the game off the back of a 3-0 away win at Swansea in their last game, while Rangers drew 2-2 against Reading last time out.

In the last game between these two sides met, QPR were beaten 3-0 at Griffin Park so will be looking to get their revenge.

Brentford find themselves 13th going into the clash, while QPR are in eighth place.

Jordan Hugill is suspended for the game having picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Reading.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from today's clash.

