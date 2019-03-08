MATCHDAY LIVE: QPR v Blackburn Rovers - R's look for return to winning ways

Queens Park Rangers players warm up. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Team news, score updates and all the action from Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

QPR host Blackburn Rovers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looking to put a stop to a run of two straight defeats.

The R's were beaten 3-0 away at Cardiff on Wednesday despite dominating possession and also suffered defeat in their last home game against West Brom.

But Tony Mowbray's side go into the game having also not won either of their last two games and drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Rangers lost twice to Rovers last season but currently sit two points ahead of their opponents in the Championship.

Charlie Owens continues to miss out but Mark Warburton has no fresh injury concerns for the clash.

Speaking ahead of the game, Warburton said: "I expect Blackburn to be really organised.

"They have good experience throughout their ranks - Greg Cunningham, Bradley Johnson, Stewart Downing, Danny Graham - and they have quality too.

"They are really well managed and they know their roles and responsibilities so we expect another tough test."

Follow our live blog for updates of today's game.