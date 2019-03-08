Search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Oxford United v QPR - Mark Warburton's side look for first pre-season win

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 20 July 2019

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley (pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR take on Oxford United today as they look for their first win of pre-season.

Mark Warburton's side have lost to Boreham Wood and Austria Vienna so far as they prepare for their opening league game away at Stoke City.

The manager will be eyeing his first victory as Rangers boss, with just one pre-season friendly against Watford left after today's game before the season starts.

Matt Smith, Lee Wallace, Darnell Furlong and Lewis Walker are not included in the squad for the game.

Oxford have played numerous pre-season friendlies so far, their most recent a 3-0 loss to Eastleigh FC where they put out a young team.

Ex-QPR forward Jamie Mackie is not in the squad for Oxford against his former club.

Follow our live feed for all the updates from today's game.

