MATCHDAY LIVE: Millwall v QPR - R's eye fourth consecutive league win

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Live updates from Millwall v Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

QPR travel to the Den to take on a Millwall side who are without a win in their last four league games.

Mark Warburton's Rangers, however, are eyeing their fourth straight win in the Championship having beaten Luton Town 3-2 last Saturday.

But the Lions have performed well at home this season - winning two and drawing one of their three games so far.

Bright Osayi-Samuel missed the game against Luton with a slight tweak but has returned to training, while Angel Rangel also missed out with a small knock and was replaced in the starting 11 by Todd Kane.

Midfielder Charlie Owens has been ruled out for three to four months after having surgery on his knee.

Striker Matt Smith could line up against his former side having departed QPR in the summer, while Ebere Eze will return to face the club he played for as a youngster.

Follow our live blog for all the updates from today's game.