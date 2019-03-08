Match preview: QPR v Hull City - Rangers look to build on Blackburn win

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Amos, who is expected to be fit for the Hull game. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Match preview as Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers travel away to Hull City in the Championship.

QPR return to Championship action on Saturday when they travel to Hull City following the international break.

Rangers ensured they got back to winning ways with an impressive 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium before the break.

They now take on a Hull side who were beaten 3-0 away at Huddersfield Town in their last game and sit 16th in the table under new boss Grant McCann, six points below QPR.

Captain Grant Hall is expected to be fit for the game having missed the last four league matches through injury.

On-loan Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos is also expected to be fit but faces stiff competition to regain his place in the starting 11.

Left-back Lee Wallace will be hoping for his first run out for the first team having been named on the bench against Blackburn.

Striker Nahki Wells is looking to continue the form which saw him nominated for the Championship player of the month award for September, before losing out to Wigan's Chey Dunkley.

Mark Warburton could also opt to hand a recall to Jordan Hugill, who came off the bench to score his side's fourth goal of the game against Blackburn.

Both Hugill and Wells had started together during their side's four-game winning run but the defeat to Cardiff and win over Blackburn saw Warburton revert to the 4-2-3-1 formation he opted for at the start of the campaign.

Former R's goalkeeper Matt Ingram could be named in the squad for Hull after leaving Rangers during the summer.

Hoops duo Todd Kane and Marc Pugh will also return to the club they spent time on loan at last season.

Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki are likely to pose a threat to the Rangers back-line, having both scored four league goals each for the Tigers this season.

But one player who will not be playing for Hull is defender Jordy de Wijs, who has been ruled out through injury.

Rangers will be hoping for a better result than last season, having failed to beat the Tigers on both occasions, falling to a 3-2 defeat at home and drawing 2-2 away.

If results go their way, the Hoops can climb back into the play-off places.