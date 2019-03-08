Search

Luongo left out of QPR's pre-season squad as future 'could lie away from club'

PUBLISHED: 17:46 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 06 July 2019

Massimo Luongo has been left out of the QPR pre-season squad travelling to Austria. Picture: Scott Heavey/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Massimo Luongo left out of QPR pre-season squad for Austria due to possibility of him leaving.

Massimo Luongo has been left out of the QPR squad for the pre-season tour in Austria due to uncertainty over his future.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his contract with the Rs and has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road.

Director of football Les Ferdinand has already admitted that Luongo could leave the club this summer, something manager Mark Warburton has now echoed.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Warburton said: "Massimo has been a loyal servant of the club for the last four years and his passion and commitment for QPR has always been there for everyone to see out on the pitch.

"Massimo's future could now lie away from QPR and therefore it is important that we prepare for that potential eventuality."

Rangers flew out to Austria today and will take on Austria Vienna on Friday.

