'Bye for now' - Massimo Luongo's heartfelt message to QPR fans as midfielder joins Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo has left QPR for Sheffield Wednesday (pic: Mike Egerton/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Massimo Luongo leaves QPR to join Sheffield Wednesday.

Massimo Luongo has left QPR to join Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee after spending four years at the club.

The 26-year-old first joined Rangers from Swindon Town in 2015 and made 152 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

The Australian played 41 times in the league last season as the Rs finished 19th.

In a post on Instagram, Luongo thanked the club and said: "After an amazing four seasons my time at QPR is over.

"I have met some great people throughout my time here. QPR will always feel like a home to me.

"Thank you to all the players I have shared a dressing room with, for pushing me every day and allowing me to enjoy my work.

"Thank you to all the staff who helped me over the years. Some great people who are and always will be a part of the QPR family!

"And thank you to the QPR fans for supporting us through the good times and not so good times.

"Thank you for accepting me and my family and making us feel a part of this club. We will always remember the electric atmospheres at Loftus Road.

"Finally, good kuck to the team. They are definitely ones to look out for this season, a great group on and off the park.

"I will be relishing the challenge to play against them soon! Bye for now..."