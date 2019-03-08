Search

Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 June 2019

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Les Ferdinand has said that Massimo Luongo and others could leave QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Luongo has been linked with a move away from QPR.

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand has admitted that Massimo Luongo and other players could leave the club this transfer window, stating that all players are up for sale for the right price.

Midfielder Luongo is one of those who has been linked with a move away from the Rs, with Nottingham Forest rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Speaking to The World Game, Ferdinand revealed that there has been interest in Luongo.

He said: "There has been a bit of interest for Mass. We are a club that if the right offer comes in for one of our players - especially with the Financial Fair Play situation - we have to look at everything.

"All our players are up for sale. It's not just Mass specifically - it's all the individuals at the football club.

"He has a year left with us but if he does go this summer, he might be able to kick on a little bit more."

Luongo has a year left on his contract and isn't the only player being linked with a move away, with Luke Freeman reportedly a target for Sheffield United.

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Daniel Omari Smith murder: £20,000 reward to find killers of Queen’s Park electrician

Daniel Omari Smith mother Winnie next to the alter dedicated to her son. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

