Ferdinand admits Luongo and others could leave QPR

Luongo has been linked with a move away from QPR.

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand has admitted that Massimo Luongo and other players could leave the club this transfer window, stating that all players are up for sale for the right price.

Midfielder Luongo is one of those who has been linked with a move away from the Rs, with Nottingham Forest rumoured to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Speaking to The World Game, Ferdinand revealed that there has been interest in Luongo.

He said: "There has been a bit of interest for Mass. We are a club that if the right offer comes in for one of our players - especially with the Financial Fair Play situation - we have to look at everything.

"All our players are up for sale. It's not just Mass specifically - it's all the individuals at the football club.

"He has a year left with us but if he does go this summer, he might be able to kick on a little bit more."

Luongo has a year left on his contract and isn't the only player being linked with a move away, with Luke Freeman reportedly a target for Sheffield United.