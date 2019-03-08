Warburton wants expectations to be kept in check after third league win in a row

Yoann Barbet Joe Lumley of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mark Warburton gives his thoughts after QPR beat Luton Town 3-2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton believes expectations must be kept in check for his young QPR side after they won their third league game in a row.

The R's were 3-0 up after half an hour against Luton Town but goals either side of half time, the first down to a Joe Lumley mistake, meant an uncomfortable second half for Rangers.

But the win means Warburton's side have now won four of their seven Championship games this season and sit seventh in the table.

Warburton was delighted with the performance but does not want to get carried away with what his side can achieve.

"We're seven games in. It's a long, long season and we've got one of the smaller budgets," he said.

"It's a young group, 15 new players coming in and it's important that we keep expectations in check.

"We were very good. All credit to the players in that first half an hour.

"It could have been a lot more in that first half but we knew the threat we imposed and as a team we gave a soft goal away.

"To give them a glimmer of hope like that we shout ourselves in the foot a little bit.

"We've got to be more ruthless in front of goal because goals change games.

"At the end there we could have easily conceded. We could have won by four or five in the first half but it could have been 3-3 quite comfortably."

Ebere Eze got the first of the afternoon after just three minutes, with Nahki Wells scoring a double before half time.

But Lumley passed straight to Harry Cornick under no pressure which allowed him to score into the empty net, before James Collins scored after half time.

Warburton is not worried by his goalkeeper's mistake and is pleased with the way his side played out from the back.

He added: "We've given a soft goal away but Joe's made a very good save at the end.

"You can't go in there and start throwing teacups around. We're all human, he didn't do it on purpose, he made a mistake.

"We're all human and we all make mistakes.

"I thought we were very good playing out. I don't want them to be reckless but I want them to be brave to get on the ball and when we did that and we moved it two-touch, we looked a very, very good team."