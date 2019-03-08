Mark Warburton's verdict after QPR edge past Bristol City in Carabao Cup first round

Mark Warburton says those who came into the team which beat Bristol City on penalties in the Carabao Cup have staked a claim for a place in his starting line-up.

Only Yoann Barbet, Ryan Manning and Josh Scowen kept their place in the starting 11 from Saturday's draw with Huddersfield, with Nahki Wells and Ilias Chair both getting on the scoresheet before Manning's spot-kick levelled things to take the game to penalties.

Speaking after the game, Warburton said: "I thought the team delivered really good performances tonight, individually and collectively.

"If that was my team for Saturday, as I said to them before the game, no problem.

"It was a good game of football, both teams gave it a real go with some good goals going in.

"When we press hard and high we look a really good team. When we move the ball quickly we look a good team and I think you saw long periods of that.

"The boys have staked a real claim for the shirt which is what you want.

"The players have shown how much they want the shirt. Some will be disappointed, some will be happy and desperately trying to keep it, that's the nature of football. It's a long season and they will all contribute.

"Some guys won't get in the 18 or 19 that I could comfortably play. That's just the nature of a good squad and no injuries."

QPR came from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead in the first half but were pegged back before the break through Jack Hunt's curling effort.

Liam Walsh then scored a free-kick midway through the second half before Manning's late penalty after Wells was judged to have been fouled.

Warburton admits he was disappointed to go behind after his side fought back to get into the lead but praised the character of his team to come out with the win.

He added: "I'm disappointed to concede, we were 2-1 up, we looked really good and I thought some of the play was very promising.

"We gave the first goal away and there was a great reaction, good equalising goal, a tremendous second goal and we looked good.

"It was a tough test but we showed character again and got the rewards back to 3-3 and showed some real character in the penalty shoot-out."