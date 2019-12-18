Warburton urges response to Barnsley defeat as QPR take on Charlton

Luke Amos scored twice for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton has urged his QPR side to respond to their defeat to Barnsley when they take on Charlton on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

The R's return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium having lost 5-3 to the Championship's bottom side despite a double from Luke Amos and a late consolation goal from Ilias Chair.

It leaves Rangers 13th in the table, four points off the play-off places, and Warburton believes it is essential that they right the wrongs of their recent defeat on Saturday.

Speaking to the club after the Barnsley defeat, he said: "We have to recognise today, there was some harsh words in there.

"We have to recognise we're a professional team and we were pushing on for the top.

"We need to be there around Christmas. We now face Charlton, Reading, Hull and Cardiff in the next block of games. We've got a week to prepare but we have to be prepared.

"Every team you face in the Championship is fighting. If you're in the bottom half you're avoiding being dragged into a relegation fight and if you're the top half you're going for the play-offs.

"That's the nature of this division, but there's no excuses.

"We've had some really good performances and I'm delighted with the players after Wednesday (a 2-0 win at Birmingham) but as a group we all let ourselves down."

After a strong start to the season, Charlton have since found themselves slipping down the table and now sit in 17th place.

They have not won any of their last 10 games in the league under manager Lee Bowyer having drawn 2-2 against Hull City in their last outing.

Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly is nearing a return to action as he looks to win his starting place back from Joe Lumley.

However, Warburton has revealed that centre-back Yoann Barbet suffered a setback in his recovery from a muscle injury so could again miss out.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in competitive action since 2016, when goals from Matt Phillips and Nasser El Khayati helped QPR to a 2-1 win.

Charlton are set to welcome back Jonny Williams and Sam Field to their squad for the game, while Bowyer also revealed that striker Lyle Taylor is ready to start after coming off the bench in the last three games.