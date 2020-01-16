'We've got to be on the front foot' - Warburton urges QPR to take the game to Leeds

Patrick Bamford is tackled by Lee Wallace. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton says his QPR side must take the game to promotion chasing Leeds United on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their west London derby defeat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyler Roberts battles with Grant Hall. Picture: PA Tyler Roberts battles with Grant Hall. Picture: PA

Rangers lost 3-1 to Brentford at Griffin Park last weekend after a dismal first-half performance which saw them 3-0 down at the break.

But Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have faltered recently, winning just one of their last seven games in all competitions, though they still sit second in the Championship.

Warburton is braced for another tough test but believes his side cannot afford to sit back.

He said: "Everyone says you've got a really hard game coming up but they're all hard games.

"If you don't prepare well for them then you get hurt, simple as that.

"It doesn't matter who you're playing - bottom, top, middle - it doesn't matter. You've got to prepare well for every game.

"They're a very good team. They're a very physical team in terms of their running power.

"They're very talented individuals, they have a variety of game plans and they're a threat.

"But you've also seen what we are. We know we're a very good team when we play.

"We've got to have belief, we've got to be on the front foot and we've got to recognise when games aren't going our way, what do we do to correct it?

"Take care of the football, don't give it away cheaply, don't give yourself a mountain to climb, do your jobs at set-pieces, make the most of our set-pieces.

"We're constantly learning and evolving. Leeds will be another good game of football, I've got a big amount of respect for them, but we're at home in front of our fans and we've got to deliver a performance."

Toni Leistner could return to the side after missing out against Brentford with a hamstring injury picked up in the game against Cardiff City.

When the two sides met earlier this season it was Leeds who prevailed, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison.

QPR have completed the signing of winger Jack Clarke on loan from Spurs until the end of the season and he could go straight into the squad to face his former club.