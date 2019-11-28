Mark Warburton's thoughts ahead of Derby County clash as R's look to end winless run

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's clash with Derby County on Saturday in the Championship.

Mark Warburton has urged his QPR side to do the basics right as they prepare to travel to Derby County.

Rangers have not won any of their last six games and sit 16th in the Championship table having been thrashed 4-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Derby, meanwhile, are 14th and level on points with the R's after losing 3-0 away at Fulham on Tuesday.

Warburton admits both sides have a point to prove and has pleaded patience during this difficult run of form.

"We have a chance on Saturday to react," he said.

"Derby got beat 3-0, we got beat at home, it's going to be two teams who I'm sure will have a point to prove.

"You go and do your jobs, you accept responsibilty and you say the first thing I'm going to do is do my job.

"Do your basics brilliantly well and the rest will naturally flow.

"You will have teams that go on long, long runs.

"Look at Lee Johnson at Bristol City. A very, very talented manager have a tough time but he comes through it and the team is stronger for it, they're doing superbly well.

"You see Dean Smith at Brentford, a tough time.

"What you have to do when you're having a tough time is do the basics really, reall well. Take it back, strip it back and just look after the football."

Lee Wallace is suspended having been sent off against Nottingham Forest.

Liam Kelly and Yoann Barbet are also still recovering from muscle injuries.