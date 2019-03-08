Search

'100pc VAR overturns that' - Warburton says 'big decision' cost QPR in derby defeat

PUBLISHED: 23:03 28 October 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on his side's 3-1 west London derby defeat to Brentford.

QPR boss Mark Warburton was left 'frustrated beyond belief' after a penalty decision went against his side in the 3-1 derby defeat to Brentford.

Grant Hall had brought the R's level in the second half after Ollie Watkins' opener but Josh Scowen was later adjudged to have brought down Bryan Mbuemo in the box, allowing Said Benrahma to convert the spot-kick.

Speaking about the decision after the game, Warburton said: "It was lost on a big decision, let's be really tonight.

"I thought first half we deserved to go in 1-0 down, we had to step up the tempo and intensity and move the ball better.

"Second half we did and we got the equaliser.

"We were in the ascendancy and I was really confident at that point and then the decision changes everything.

"You have to be really, really sure. If you're going to make a call like that make sure you're 100pc.

"I'm frustrated beyond belief to see a game change in that manner over that type of goal.

"You see Josh go to make the challenge, he pulls his left foot back, puts his hands up and stops and the guy is already in the air.

"I think 100pc VAR overturns that, in my humble opinion.

"But we haven't got that so we can't refer to it, the fact is it's not in the Championship as yet so we can't talk about that aspect."

The defeat leaves Rangers down in eighth position in the Championship as they were unable to capitalise on a chance to go second with a win.

Warburton also praised Burnley manager Sean Dyche for his comments on "unacceptable" diving in football and agrees that changes must be made.

"I was very intent on listening to Sean Dyche's comments," he added.

"If they're going to get rewards, people will keep doing that.

"Players will do what they have to do to get the rewards.

"I don't blame him, I would if I got the reward and won a penalty.

"I think we've got to find a way because young players are now seeing that as an acceptable part of the game and I don't think it is.

"We can't see that because at the moment that player there will naturally do it again."

