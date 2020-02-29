Warburton rejects claims of 'mid-table obscurity' after draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton reacts to the 2-2 Championship draw with Birmingham City.

Mark Warburton spoke of his frustration at the suggestion that his QPR side are in "mid-table obscurity" following a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

The Blues took the lead through Scott Hogan in the first half before two goals in four second-half minutes from Marc Pugh and Jordan Hugill put Rangers ahead.

But Hogan grabbed his second of the game with nine minutes to spare to snatch a point for his side.

The R's boss admits reading claims of his side being in "mid-table obscurity" have left him annoyed and said after the game: "I've read about mid-table obscurity. I'd love to see the person who wrote that and rip into him or her.

"You've got a young team with one of the lowest budgets and they're working their socks off.

"If this team comes 12th or 10th is that a bad season for QPR?

"They're professional athletes. You should go out to win every single point you possibly can.

"There's 30 points left to play for and if I felt that any player didn't care he wouldn't be in my squad, he'd be gone.

"I say that very bluntly and honestly so when I hear talk about mid-table obscurity, I'd love to see them face to face.

"I read it in a lot of papers, I read it again this morning - 'drifting in mid-table obscurity' - cheeky little, I won't say what I want to say.

"If you lose that desire or hunger to go and get points then we're going to collapse as a squad, any team would say the same."

Rangers conceded from another set-piece for Birmingham's equaliser as Gary Gardner flicked the ball on for Hogan to finish.

City manager Pep Clotet also felt his side should have been awarded a late penalty for Yoann Barbet's challenge on Hogan.

When asked about the decision not to award a penalty, Warburton added: "What am I going to say? Yes it should have been?

"No. As far as I'm concerned a great decision by the referee.

"You work on set-pieces but this is the big thing about this league. If you remember Cardiff teams and Stoke City teams and the danger of a set-piece.

"It's the one thing you can control with or without the ball.

"You've got to try your best but again there we didn't attack the ball well enough and we were sloppy and paid the price.

"I think it was two points dropped in a respectful way to Birmingham, they're a very good team."