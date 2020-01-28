Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to 'move on'

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on Nahki Wells being recalled by Burnley amid reported interest from Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Mark Warburton admits QPR may have to "move on" from Nahki Wells after the striker's loan spell was cut short by parent club Burnley.

Wells has scored 15 goals for the R's this season but his form has attracted interest from other Championship clubs, with the Clarets looking to sell the Bermudian.

QPR have confirmed that they want to sign Wells on a permanent deal but manager Warburton admits that financial restrictions on the club make it difficult to compete, with the likes of Bristol City and Nottingham Forest reportedly interested in the 29-year-old.

But the boss remains hopeful that Wells will return and speaking to qpr.co.uk, said: "He's Burnley's player, he has 18 months of a contract left to run. I know Sean very well and quite rightly they're going to call him back and see what happens.

"There's obviously interested parties because he's scoring goals.

"I understand the interest but also from Nahki's point of view you've got to appreciate how much happiness and the environment is worth to you.

"We're not going to be in a position at QPR to go and match some of the big bids being put forward by other clubs.

"Financial Fair Play and where we are, we have to be sensible but that's just life.

"We can't be moaning at the situation, we know where we are, the club's making rapid strides to get everything sorted financially which we are with good foundations.

"But if it's outside of our league we have to move on. Do we want Nahki? Absolutely, he's a great guy to work with and has had a hugely positive impact, is well-liked by the squad and staff alike and has been very good for us.

"But as I say, it's been two way and and I hope very much that that can continue.

"I was very blunt and open with Nahki that we're more than delighted with his contribution but likewise he's in a really good place, the environment is suiting him and he's thriving accordingly."

QPR CEO Lee Hoos has also admitted that the two clubs are "far apart" on their valuation of the player.

But Wells has previously stated his desire to stay with the club should he be given the decision.