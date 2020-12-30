Warburton praises 'patience' of QPR trio

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton praised the patience of QPR trio Dominic Ball, Ilias Chair and Angel Rangel after all three returned to the starting 11 in the 2-1 defeat to Hull.

Chair has been largely restricted to substitute appearances in recent weeks following a run of games in the starting line-up earlier this season.

But the youngster returned to the starting 11 with a well-taken goal to put QPR ahead.

Experienced full-back Rangel made his return to the team from injury, while Ball was given a start in place of Geoff Cameron, who missed the game due to the birth of his son.

And despite the loss, Warburton believes the performances of the trio were a positive to take.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "These guys have had to be patient. Angel's been injured, Ilias came in as a young player and did really well for that run of games and then it was important to take him out, make sure he keeps working on the game, understanding and come back fresh.

"I'm really pleased for him and how he played.

"Dom Ball likewise has had to be patient and has done very well every time he's pulled a QPR shirt on.

"You saw again what it means to him.

"It's about using the squad but I'm really, really pleased with that.

"When the games come thick and fast you have to use your available players and I was really pleased with lots of the performances and that's why the defeat is so devastating."