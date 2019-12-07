Search

Advanced search

Warburton praises 'outstanding' Lumley after QPR keep first clean sheet of season against Preston

PUBLISHED: 18:19 07 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 2-0 win over Preston North End.

Mark Warburton praised goalkeeper Joe Lumley after his QPR side kept their first clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win over Preston.

The result also ensured Rangers ended a seven-game winless run as a double from Ebere Eze secured victory.

Lumley has endured a difficult start to the season having made several mistakes and has recently opened up about the abuse he has received on social media.

And Warburton was delighted to see him perform well against Preston.

"It's (the clean sheet) important for the defence. Joe Lumley has had some criticism but today he was outstanding," he said.

"I think our genuine fans, if they knew some of the abuse players get, they'd be mortified, they really would.

"You would say don't read it but they're 24. They're going to read it.

"The save he made low to his left late in the game was a world class save.

"He's come through a couple of mistakes, he showed his quality and I'm delighted for him today, he was outstanding today.

"He's learnt from his mistakes, he stepped up and the crowd have supported him and I'm so delighted for him.

"To do that as a young keeper is superb."

Eze gave Rangers the lead on 17 minutes when he got on the end of Geoff Cameron's pass and scored on the rebound after having his first shot saved.

The youngster then scored a penalty in the second half after Marc Pugh was tripped by goalkeeper Declan Rudd inside the box.

Warburton was pleased that his side could put on a good performance at home, adding: "We've been good away from home.

"We've gone to Stoke, Millwall, these type of venues, Sheffield Wednesday, and delivered good performances and got the three points.

"We haven't been so good at home in front of our fans so today was really important for that.

"We know Preston are a very talented team in the top six and they possess a lot of experience and quality.

"November was tough for us but you saw last week at Derby, a really controlled, professional performance and they followed that up today.

"It was good performance, good display, good clean sheet and we deserved the victory I thought."

Related articles

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton praises ‘outstanding’ Lumley after QPR keep first clean sheet of season against Preston

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

QPR 2 Preston 0 - Eze double ensures R’s end winless run

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Hendon boss Allinson wants to build on positive performances

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Stones boss Brennan is full of praise for Bath rival Gill ahead of top of the table tie

Action from Wealdstone against Concord Rangers (Pic: Mont Image Media)

HS2 provides residents with a ‘fantastic opportunity’ and new government must deliver

Brent Council's Cllr Ketan Sheth supports HS2.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists