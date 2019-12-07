Warburton praises 'outstanding' Lumley after QPR keep first clean sheet of season against Preston

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 2-0 win over Preston North End.

Mark Warburton praised goalkeeper Joe Lumley after his QPR side kept their first clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win over Preston.

The result also ensured Rangers ended a seven-game winless run as a double from Ebere Eze secured victory.

Lumley has endured a difficult start to the season having made several mistakes and has recently opened up about the abuse he has received on social media.

And Warburton was delighted to see him perform well against Preston.

"It's (the clean sheet) important for the defence. Joe Lumley has had some criticism but today he was outstanding," he said.

"I think our genuine fans, if they knew some of the abuse players get, they'd be mortified, they really would.

"You would say don't read it but they're 24. They're going to read it.

"The save he made low to his left late in the game was a world class save.

"He's come through a couple of mistakes, he showed his quality and I'm delighted for him today, he was outstanding today.

"He's learnt from his mistakes, he stepped up and the crowd have supported him and I'm so delighted for him.

"To do that as a young keeper is superb."

Eze gave Rangers the lead on 17 minutes when he got on the end of Geoff Cameron's pass and scored on the rebound after having his first shot saved.

The youngster then scored a penalty in the second half after Marc Pugh was tripped by goalkeeper Declan Rudd inside the box.

Warburton was pleased that his side could put on a good performance at home, adding: "We've been good away from home.

"We've gone to Stoke, Millwall, these type of venues, Sheffield Wednesday, and delivered good performances and got the three points.

"We haven't been so good at home in front of our fans so today was really important for that.

"We know Preston are a very talented team in the top six and they possess a lot of experience and quality.

"November was tough for us but you saw last week at Derby, a really controlled, professional performance and they followed that up today.

"It was good performance, good display, good clean sheet and we deserved the victory I thought."