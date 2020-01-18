Warburton praises his QPR side for 'winning in ugly fashion' against Leeds

Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 1-0 Championship win over Leeds United.

QPR boss Mark Warburton was pleased to see his side "win ugly" in the 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Nahki Wells' first half tap-in was enough to hand the R's a third win in four games as Liam Kelly saved Patrick Bamford's second half penalty before Kalvin Phillips saw red late on for a challenge on Geoff Cameron.

The Rangers defence came under a lot of pressure, particularly in the second half, and Warburton was delighted with how his side coped with the challenge.

"So much pleasure was taken by the players from today's performance because that type of game, defensively you do have to stand up," he said.

"You do have to get first contact, you have to throw your body in front of the ball, true old-fashioned defending.

"Sometimes you do have to win ugly and today you saw a QPR team who have probably won many nice games but winning in ugly fashion is heartening for all of us.

"I thought we deserved the lead at half time.

"We wanted to transition on them and Brighty (Osayi-Samuel) did it really early, we were in, and we could have had a couple more scruffy goals in the first half.

"I thought we got too deep in the second half and invited on a good team and rode our luck a bit.

"We gave away too many set pieces, corners and free-kicks, but got first contact and then a great save from Liam (Kelly).

"It was the perfect game for us after Brentford. I said it last week and I sincerely meant that.

"They're a very talented team and we were being posed a really tough game today. The players responded very well."

The Leeds players were unhappy with the decision to allow Wells' goal after the striker appeared to handle the ball before tapping in from close range.

But Warburton also believes some decisions, such as the penalty call, went against his side today and says Cameron was lucky to escape Phillips' challenge without injury.

He added: "It was a very, very poor challenge. You never want to see anyone red carded, I mean that genuinely.

"But I've seen the stills, it was a really poor challenge. That was a very dangerous tackle and Geoff's sore right now but he got away with it.

"He was out three months last year and he wasn't a happy man at the final whistle there.

"But he stood up, responded. He had a good game and he's okay.

"I haven't seen it (Wells' goal) yet so it looks like a magnificent goal to me.

"I've seen the penalty and Liam tried to pull away. I think Patrick was very clever in how he did it, it's good centre-forward play and he drew the penalty.

"It was a magnificent save but the most pleasing for me was Liam's reaction to come and get the cross delivery straight after the save as well, maintaining focus and concentration."