Warburton: No extra pressure on Middlesbrough game

PUBLISHED: 15:30 07 November 2019

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers take on Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: PAQueens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: PA

Mark Warburton insists there is no added pressure on QPR's game with Middlesbrough on Saturday despite a recent dip in form.

Rangers' 2-0 loss to Leeds last weekend made it back-to-back defeats for Warburton's side, who have now gone three Championship games without a win.

Jonathan Woodgate's Boro go into the contest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium having not won any of the last eight league games and sit 18th in the table.

When asked if QPR's recent run of form puts pressure on the next game, Warburton said: "No. The Reading game was difficult and the Brentford decision was difficult for us.

"I think teams have made it very difficult for us on our home patch.

"They're not going to let us play. Luton let us play in the first half an hour and we hurt them.

"They're not going to do that because they know we can play football.

"What we have to do is defend our goal as best we can with real passion and do what we do well.

"When we move the ball with limited touches we are a good team.

"Middlesbrough come with a very talented squad and what we have to do is train well, prepare well and deliver the performance."

Yoann Barbet missed out again against Leeds after experiencing muscle tightness leading up to the Brentford defeat.

Fellow centre-back Toni Leistner was subbed off against Leeds on Saturday and could be a doubt for the game against Boro.

Lee Wallace will be looking to keep his place in the team after making his long-anticipated debut for the club in the loss, starting as a left-sided centre-back in a back three along with Leistner and Grant Hall.

Another player aiming to keep his place will be Dominic Ball, who also came back into the team, while Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill were reunited in a strike partnership.

If Hugill features again, he will come up against the side he spent last season on loan at - scoring seven goals for the club in all competitions.

Boro midfielder Marcus Browne picked up an injury in a game against Manchester United U23s on Monday night but could be back in time for the weekend.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder George Saville is suspended after being sent off against Derby.

Free firework spectacular and 'Light the Night' festival at Wembley Park

Free 'Light Up The Night festival returns to Wembley Park

Parents launch petition as cameras found in childrens' toilet at Neasden primary school

Mitchell Brook Primary School is in Neasden (Pic credit: Google streetview)

Officer in hospital after driver reverses into police car in Wembley

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden charity founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu wins Pride of Britain's Lifetime Achievement Award

Sickle Cell Society co-founder Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with Janet Jackson at the Pride of Britain Awards. Picture: Tim Merry©

Hendon appoint Lee Allinson as new manager

Hendon have appointed Lee Allinson as their new manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

