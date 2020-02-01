Warburton left wondering how QPR failed to score in defeat to Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton gives his thoughts on the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Mark Warburton was left 'frustrated' by his QPR side's inability to find the net in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Famara Diedhiou headed the away side in front in the first half but the R's missed several good opportunities in the second half to draw level.

And the Rangers boss was left feeling hard done by as he urged his side to be more clinical.

"It's about putting the ball in the back of the net and I'm repeating myself game after game which is frustrating for everyone concerned," he said.

"We're creating lots of chances and we had games like Swansea and Cardiff where we are very clinical.

"But again, you saw the players' effort and quality second half, it was just that final bit of guile to put the ball in the net and get that reward.

"We had so many chances and so much of the ball. I feel very frustrated.

"Against a very good team who are going to be pushing, we've had that sort of dominance.

"They're a good team and an expensively assembled team.

"I hope the fans can see how hard the players are working but you've got to put the ball in the back of the net and get your rewards."

Diedhiou headed his side in front from Jack Hunt's cross on 16 minutes after Grant Hall's pass out to Ebere Eze was intercepted.

But the R's let several chances go to waste in the second half with the likes of Jordan Hugill, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Olamide Shodipo all missing.

The game also saw a return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for Nahki Wells, who signed for the Robins after being recalled from his loan spell at QPR by Burnley.

Warburton also believes the strong wind had an impact on proceedings but accepts that his side made a mistake for the winning goal and that they were not good enough in the first half.

He added: "I thought we had possession and we were a little bit ponderous.

"We didn't really maximise it and went back too often but the second half was much better.

"We made a mistake, we gave the ball away. It was a good delivery for a big, physical centre-forward and I can't think of a save Liam's had to make.

"But you saw in the second half the impact of the wind. They pressed really hard with the wind behind, the ball was holding up, their centre-halves would come through and it was hard to get out."