'Not good enough for QPR' - Warburton left furious after late collapse against Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers' Lee Wallace is sent off against Nottingham Forest. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 4-0 Championship defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Mark Warburton said he was left feeling "more than angry" after watching his QPR side ship late three goals in their 4-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Tobias Figueiredo headed his side into the lead in the first half before Lee Wallace was given a straight red five minutes after the restart when the referee deemed him to have brought down Joe Lolley through on goal.

Forest then grabbed three late goals through Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Alfa Semedo to hand the R's a heavy defeat.

And Warburton admits that the performance in the last ten minutes was unacceptable.

"If I'm honest, up until 81 minutes we were in the game," he said.

"Those fine margins, Nahki's chance, we're in the game. Up to 81 minutes, yes I would say absolutely (the result was harsh).

"From 81 to 91 minutes, no. That's unacceptable.

"Poor back-pass, missed header, not block the cross, childish goals, schoolboy goals.

"That's unacceptable. That's the first time this season I think as a group of players and staff, we're in it together, you have to put your hands up and say no, that's not good enough for QPR.

"Going down to ten men does not make up for or account for the last ten minutes.

"If I do a defending drill tomorrow and I do nine versus four, the nine won't score that many goals.

"The players are angry, I'm more than angry but the fact is talk is cheap. It's all about on the pitch.

"I'm the manager of the team, I take responsibility."

Rangers started the second half brightly but five minutes in the game changed dramatically when the referee sent Wallace straight off.

Warburton believes the red card was a harsh decision on his side and thinks they have suffered from questionable decisions a lot of late.

He added: "The red card, I've seen it. I thought was exceptionally harsh, it's a yellow card.

"First contact we should clear but Grant Hall was five feet away and it's close enough.

"Then I see a shocking foul on Ryan Manning seconds later that isn't a red card so you can imagine the frustration.

"The guy was two feet off the ground. I don't want to see anyone sent off but I'm not asking for a sending off, I'm just saying it's got to be an even playing field.

"But we were in the game, we had chances and lots of the ball.

"That's a really hard ask but from 50-80 minutes you saw some good football, lots of chances being created and we're in okay shape and I think we get a point out of the game at least."