Warburton gives update on fitness of QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton said Toni Leistner had to be brought off against Cardiff due to "tightening".

Rangers were forced to play the last ten minutes with ten men as Leistner hobbled off injured.

Ryan Manning was also left out of the starting 11 to give him a rest during the busiest part of the season.

And Warburton admits he has had to be careful with his players over the Christmas period, having previously been critical of the fixture schedule.

He said: "Toni had some tightening.

"Ryan Manning didn't play because I've got to look after him.

"Data tells us that fatigue is impacting them massively and we've got to look after young players.

"We looked after Brighty, kept Toni on and two minutes later he's got tightening.

"Grant had some tightening and all over the park players are struggling because of the demands of the schedule.

"We have to try and look after them the best we can."