Warburton explains why Manning spent time out of his starting 11

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers takes a throw-in. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on why Ryan Manning was given time out of the starting 11.

R's boss Mark Warburton believes left-back Ryan Manning has benefited from a spell out of the starting 11.

The 23-year-old started each of QPR's first 25 league games of the season but following a 3-1 defeat away at rivals Brentford, he was named on the bench for the following four league games.

But he returned to the side in the 0-0 draw with Swansea last Tuesday and picked up an assist for Jordan Hugill in the 4-2 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Warburton believes it was important to give Manning a rest and after the Stoke game said: "Sometimes players have to come out and Ryan played the first 24 or 25 games.

"We spoke to him and sometimes you have to freshen it up a little bit. Suddenly you pull them out and they are good for it.

"Ryan demonstrated that. He worked hard, defended well, had good quality in the final third attacking-wise so I'm pleased for him.

"You have to rotate the players and keep it fresh and keep the balance right. It's not easy, sometimes you get it wrong but if you can try and keep the motivation there, the hunger to play there then we're in a good position.

"They're not dropped. If you have a squad you have a squad mentality, you're not dropped.

"It's never about one person, it's always about the team and if we get that balance right then we're in a good position."