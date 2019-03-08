Warburton expects difficult test at 'well-organised' Millwall as QPR target fourth straight league win

Queens Park Rangers have the opportunity to make it four league wins in a row by beating London rivals Millwall on Saturday.

The R's travel to The Den having won 3-2 against Luton Town in their last game thanks to goals from Ebere Eze and a double from Nahki Wells.

Neil Harris' side, however, go into the game having lost to Blackburn and have no wins from their last four league games.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is anticipating a tough away test as his side, who currently sit seventh on goal difference, look to climb into the play-off spots.

Speaking after the win against Luton Town, he said: "We're going to another tough venue. It's a really hard place to go and play football.

"They're a really good team, well-organised and we'll have to prepare well all week, train well all week and go and deliver the performance."

Left-back Lee Wallace did not feature against Luton Town but continues to push for a return to first-team action as he nears full fitness.

Bright Osayi-Samuel missed the game with a slight tweak but is back in training, while Angel Rangel also missed out with a small knock.

Youngster Charlie Owens, who featured in the Carabao Cup game against Portsmouth, will be out for three to four months after having surgery on his knee.

But Warburton has the dilemma of whether to alter a winning team, with Todd Kane for Angel Rangel the only change from the team which beat Sheffield Wednesday to the one against Luton.

The manager has favoured a 3-5-2 formation in the last two games, with Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair pushing on from advanced midfield roles and Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill starting together up top.

This Saturday's game could see Lions forward Matt Smith come up against his former side after departing QPR in the summer.

Eze will also face the club he played for as a youngster before opting to join Rangers.

The R's are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season but Warburton has backed his young team to keep improving.

He added: "As a young team and a young squad we have to use the experience of the more senior players.

"The young ones have got to learn very quickly but they will do."