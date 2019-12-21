Warburton discusses QPR's plans for January transfer window

Queens Park Rangers's manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the club's plans for the January transfer window.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton admits that QPR are not in a position to "go out and open the chequebook" in the January transfer window.

But the R's boss did not rule out making additions to the squad though insists that the club must be financially responsible.

When asked about the possibility of adding to the squad, he said: "Maybe, but we're not going to go out and open the chequebook.

"We've got to recognise Financial Fair Play, we've got to be financially prudent so what we have to do is try and use the market wisely, do some trading if need be.

"We've just got to get players who can add to the playing squad.

"There's no point bringing in another number who is the same as what you've already got.

"We have to make sure that we try and use the market wisely.

"We've got one of the smaller budgets but you've seen already the quality that the players can show.

"There's no lack of ability in the dressing room."