Mark Warburton discusses challenges facing staff and players during current postponement

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton on the difficulties during the postponement of the EFL season due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nottingham Forest's Yuri Ribiero and QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: PA Nottingham Forest's Yuri Ribiero and QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: PA

Mark Warburton admits it is proving a challenging time for both staff and players during the current break from the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championship season remains postponed until the end of April and is expected to be pushed back even further, with the UK currently under strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

R’s boss Warburton is keeping in regular contact with his players but says it is difficult for managers and players because the situation has been like no other in recent years.

“It’s challenging because we’re in unprecedented times,” he told qpr.co.uk.

“We really are in uncharted waters. You’re taking professional athletes who are used to daily training regimes and they suddenly find themselves under lockdown and they are trying to maintain specific levels.

“It’s making sure that we try and reduce that worry and concern for the players and staff as best we can. You’ve got to make sure they don’t feel isolated.

“We have to maintain communication. I don’t want five calls on one day then nothing for a week.

“I want a clear rota of calls whereby the coaching staff will take seven or eight players each then two days later we have the medical team check in and the physios make sure all is okay.

“All of this communication keeps the staff fully focused on the task at hand, it makes the players know we’re on top of everything and we’re there if needed.

“It’s difficult, we have to use the time wisely because we know when we come back there’s eight or nine games to actually go for it and see where it can leave us this season.”

The postponement of the season came at a time when QPR were on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, leaving them six points off the play-offs.

Warburton insists the season must be finished and praised his players for their response before the season stopped.

He added: “So much credit went to the players.

“The players dealt with the loss of Nahki (Wells). Jordan (Hugill) and Nahki had shared the load so to speak and then Jordan then assumed responsibility.

“We are in a good position and were very much looking forward to our next few games.”