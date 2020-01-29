Search

Advanced search

Warburton accepts individual errors are costing QPR after loss to Blackburn

PUBLISHED: 10:16 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 29 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his thoughts on the 2-1 Championship defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Warburton admits that individual mistakes have held QPR back this season after they were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Adam Armstrong curled in a 10th-minute opener for home side Blackburn before Jordan Hugill's deft finish levelled matters 12 minutes later.

But Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan settled matters in the 30th minute with a thumping header from a corner to hand Rangers back-to-back defeats.

Warburton was left feeling that his side should have taken something from the game, telling qpr.co.uk: "Again tonight, we did more than enough to get a point and we come away empty handed.

"It's very frustrating, I've yet to see a team that opens us up.

"We've given away two soft goals. We got a good first goal back and then second half I can't think of a save Liam (Kelly) had to make.

"The game was completely different second half, there was one team in it.

"We're making individual errors. As a group of players throughout the season, there's been individual errors which have given soft goals away and we've given ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We've come to a very tough venue against a good opponent and we should have come away with at least a point.

"It's very frustrating that we make it hard for ourselves when it shouldn't be."

Hugill scored his third goal in four games after coming back in to start in the Championship following the departure of Nahki Wells.

Central defender Conor Masterson also kept his place in the starting 11 and Warburton has been impressed with how the youngster has performed since making his debut against Swansea.

"All credit to Conor because he is doing exceptionally well, I wouldn't pick him otherwise," he added.

"I am picking him because he deserves to be picked.

"A lot of thought goes into it by myself, John Eustace and the staff into how best to use them.

"You have to look after young players.

"They come in, they have that initial adrenaline burst and they do really well but young players need to be managed appropriately."

Most Read

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

Burnley recall Wells from loan but QPR confirm interest in signing him permanently

Nahki Wells has been recalled from his loan at Queens Park Rangers by Burnley. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Most Read

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

Burnley recall Wells from loan but QPR confirm interest in signing him permanently

Nahki Wells has been recalled from his loan at Queens Park Rangers by Burnley. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Warburton accepts individual errors are costing QPR after loss to Blackburn

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Allinson delighted with impact of squad changes as Hendon’s winning run continues

Joe White beats Cameron Plain in the Wimborne goal to increase Hendon's lead (pic DBeechPhotography)

Blackburn 2 QPR 1 - Hugill goal proves not to be enough for R’s

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance. Picture: PA

R’s boss offers thoughts ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA
Drive 24