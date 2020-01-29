Warburton accepts individual errors are costing QPR after loss to Blackburn

Mark Warburton admits that individual mistakes have held QPR back this season after they were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Adam Armstrong curled in a 10th-minute opener for home side Blackburn before Jordan Hugill's deft finish levelled matters 12 minutes later.

But Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan settled matters in the 30th minute with a thumping header from a corner to hand Rangers back-to-back defeats.

Warburton was left feeling that his side should have taken something from the game, telling qpr.co.uk: "Again tonight, we did more than enough to get a point and we come away empty handed.

"It's very frustrating, I've yet to see a team that opens us up.

"We've given away two soft goals. We got a good first goal back and then second half I can't think of a save Liam (Kelly) had to make.

"The game was completely different second half, there was one team in it.

"We're making individual errors. As a group of players throughout the season, there's been individual errors which have given soft goals away and we've given ourselves a mountain to climb.

"We've come to a very tough venue against a good opponent and we should have come away with at least a point.

"It's very frustrating that we make it hard for ourselves when it shouldn't be."

Hugill scored his third goal in four games after coming back in to start in the Championship following the departure of Nahki Wells.

Central defender Conor Masterson also kept his place in the starting 11 and Warburton has been impressed with how the youngster has performed since making his debut against Swansea.

"All credit to Conor because he is doing exceptionally well, I wouldn't pick him otherwise," he added.

"I am picking him because he deserves to be picked.

"A lot of thought goes into it by myself, John Eustace and the staff into how best to use them.

"You have to look after young players.

"They come in, they have that initial adrenaline burst and they do really well but young players need to be managed appropriately."