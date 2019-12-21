Pugh discusses "frustrating" start to season and where QPR must improve

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Marc Pugh admits that sitting on the bench this season has been "frustrating" but believes he can make a big impact after netting his first goal for the club.

The wide man signed from Bournemouth in the summer and found game time hard to come by after first joining the R's.

But he has now started four of the last five games and scored his side's second goal in the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Pugh says he is feeling positive after a run in the team and hopes he can make an impact over the coming months.

Speaking after the draw with Charlton, he said: "I haven't played a lot of football at the start of the season.

"I made the odd sub appearance but I've played four out of the last five games and I feel physically really good.

"I've had to bide my time. We've got some great attacking players and it's difficult to get in the team.

"Nahki (Wells), Jordan (Hugill), Ebz (Eze) have been on fire scoring goals.

"Bright's been playing well and we've got some good young talent, Ilias Chair as well, and we've got strength in numbers attacking wise.

"I've had to be patient but I always believe in my own ability and whenever I'm given the opportunity I just give my all and do everything I can to help the team.

"You don't want to train all week and then not be involved, it's the most frustrating thing.

"I believe I can make a big impact over the next couple of months."

Pugh looked to have won the game for QPR on Saturday only for Naby Sarr's late strike to deny Rangers all three points.

The 32-year-old was delighted to get on the scoresheet but believes there are areas where Rangers must improve.

"Unfortunately in football you get punished if you don't take your chances," he added.

"I thought we managed four minutes of injury time really well and then we just got a little bit sloppy and left someone free and they scored.

"It's part of the game, we've got to defend that as a team better, defend from the front as well.

"It's nice to get a goal, hopefully that's the first of many now."