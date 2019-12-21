Search

Pugh discusses "frustrating" start to season and where QPR must improve

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 December 2019

Marc Pugh while at former club AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Marc Pugh while at former club AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Marc Pugh admits that sitting on the bench this season has been "frustrating" but believes he can make a big impact after netting his first goal for the club.

The wide man signed from Bournemouth in the summer and found game time hard to come by after first joining the R's.

But he has now started four of the last five games and scored his side's second goal in the 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Pugh says he is feeling positive after a run in the team and hopes he can make an impact over the coming months.

Speaking after the draw with Charlton, he said: "I haven't played a lot of football at the start of the season.

"I made the odd sub appearance but I've played four out of the last five games and I feel physically really good.

"I've had to bide my time. We've got some great attacking players and it's difficult to get in the team.

"Nahki (Wells), Jordan (Hugill), Ebz (Eze) have been on fire scoring goals.

"Bright's been playing well and we've got some good young talent, Ilias Chair as well, and we've got strength in numbers attacking wise.

"I've had to be patient but I always believe in my own ability and whenever I'm given the opportunity I just give my all and do everything I can to help the team.

"You don't want to train all week and then not be involved, it's the most frustrating thing.

"I believe I can make a big impact over the next couple of months."

Pugh looked to have won the game for QPR on Saturday only for Naby Sarr's late strike to deny Rangers all three points.

The 32-year-old was delighted to get on the scoresheet but believes there are areas where Rangers must improve.

"Unfortunately in football you get punished if you don't take your chances," he added.

"I thought we managed four minutes of injury time really well and then we just got a little bit sloppy and left someone free and they scored.

"It's part of the game, we've got to defend that as a team better, defend from the front as well.

"It's nice to get a goal, hopefully that's the first of many now."

Most Read

Warburton discusses QPR’s plans for January transfer window

Queens Park Rangers's manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Craig Small shooting: Harlesden grime artist Skrapz charged with perverting course of justice as three more men arrested in connection with Wembley killing

Craig Small. Picture: Met Police

Gordon wins big at professional karate competition in Poland

Leon Gordon (right) at the WUKF professional karate event in Poland. Picture: Leon Gordon

Wembley teen Ayoub Majdouline gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during ‘killing mission’

Ayoub Majdouline (right) was found guilty of killing Jaden Moodie. Picture: Met Police

St Raphael’s Estate murder: Family appeal for information as police name victim as Justin Bello, 38

Victim Justin Bello. Picture: Met Police

