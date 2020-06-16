Midfielder Pugh is departing QPR ahead of the return to action due to contract clause

Midfielder Marc Pugh has departed QPR after reaching a mutual agreement with the club ahead of the return to action in the Championship.

Pugh joined the R’s on a one-year deal last summer from Bournemouth, and as part of his contract, the 33-year-old would trigger a one-year extension if he were to make one more appearance for QPR.

Manager Mark Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk: “When situations such as this arise I very much prefer direct dialogue, and honest conversations.

“Marc is a fantastic professional and he deserves to be treated with absolute respect. The simple reality is we, as a club, are not in a position to be able to provide a further 12-month contract to Marc.

“I have no interest in disrespecting Marc by simply not playing him and having him train as hard as he always does with no prospect of being involved.

“Marc understands the position and, typically, has been great to deal with regarding the situation.

“He leaves us with enormous gratitude on our part. His experience and professionalism have been invaluable both on and off the pitch.

“He has shown our younger players what it takes to play at the very top level in this country.”

Pugh added: “I’ve really enjoyed my season at QPR and appreciate the opportunity Mark Warburton gave me to be part of his squad this year.

“I’m obviously disappointed that I am unable to finish the season and make a push for the play-offs with the lads, however I fully understand the club’s position and I appreciate that they have been honest with me regarding their situation and where that left me as a player.

“Thank you to everyone at QPR – including the fans – for making me feel so welcome during my time at the club. I wish you every success in the future.”

Director of Football Les Ferdinand concluded: “The changing economic situation has had a huge impact and tough decisions such as this are therefore required.

“We’d like to thank Marc for his outstanding professionalism and service during his time at QPR.”

Pugh also posted on Twitter: “Thank you to the all the lads, staff and fans at QPR. Gutted I can’t play a part in the remaining games this season, but I wish the squad every success in the future and I am rooting for them to make a push for the play-offs! Grateful for the opportunity to play for a great club.”