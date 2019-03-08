QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

QPR midfielder Luke Freeman is reportedly a target for Premier League club Sheffield United.

The Sun is reporting that the newly promoted side have tabled a £4 million bid for the attacking midfielder.

Freeman would be a big loss for QPR, having led the way in goals and assists in the league last season along with loan striker Nahki Wells.

The 27-year-old joined QPR from Bristol City in 2017 and signed a new contract with the Hoops in November 2018 to take him up to the summer of 2021.

But a deal to take Freeman to the Premier League is reportedly now edging closer, with Chris Wilder's side said to be keen to tie up a move soon.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has made three signings for the club already and told qpr.co.uk he expects more, as well as some departures.

"I'm still looking for two or three more faces to come in - and a couple will move on - and that is the nature of the game" he said.