Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

PUBLISHED: 16:46 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 22 June 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

QPR midfielder Luke Freeman is reportedly a target for Premier League club Sheffield United.

The Sun is reporting that the newly promoted side have tabled a £4 million bid for the attacking midfielder.

Freeman would be a big loss for QPR, having led the way in goals and assists in the league last season along with loan striker Nahki Wells.

You may also want to watch:

The 27-year-old joined QPR from Bristol City in 2017 and signed a new contract with the Hoops in November 2018 to take him up to the summer of 2021.

But a deal to take Freeman to the Premier League is reportedly now edging closer, with Chris Wilder's side said to be keen to tie up a move soon.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has made three signings for the club already and told qpr.co.uk he expects more, as well as some departures.

"I'm still looking for two or three more faces to come in - and a couple will move on - and that is the nature of the game" he said.

Most Read

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Kilburn burglar and thieving accomplice jailed for combined 14-and-a-half years

Steve Dillon and Schaka Powell. Picture: Met Police

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Tickets still available for Brent’s first fundraising Windrush Afternoon Gala celebration

Empire Windrush. Picture: Brent Council

Trauma for vulnerable couple as Network Homes bans them from keeping their rescue dog

Gustavo (left) and Andrew William-Coleman with Bessie the dog. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR transfer rumours: Sheffield United target Rs midfielder in £4 million deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.

Barnet Sunday League going from strength to strength

Highgate Albion players celebrate after winning the Barnet Sunday Football League Premier Division (pic: Highgate Albion).

Opinion: Hundreds of schoolchildren will benefit from modernised Bryon court

Cllr Ketan Sheth, Tokyngton ward, is proud of Brent schools like the modernised Byron Court.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists