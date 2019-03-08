Luke Freeman completes move to Sheffield United

Luke Freeman, who has signed for Sheffield United from QPR. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Luke Freeman has completed his move to Sheffield United, leaving QPR after two and a half years at the club.

The 27-year-old heads to Bramall Lane on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, with the Premier League side having paid more than their previous £4 million club record transfer fee for the midfielder.

He made 112 appearances for the Rs in all competitions, scoring 15 goals, including eight last season.

The fee is believed to be around the £5 million mark.

Speaking to Blades TV, Freeman said: "It's been ongoing over the past few weeks. It's something I was very keen on trying to pursue.

"Sheffield United are a huge club and I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I knew a few of the lads from playing against them over the years. I'm happy just to be a part of the squad and help the team get some wins."

Freeman joined QPR from Bristol City in January 2017 and signed a new contract with the Hoops in November 2018 to take him up to the summer of 2021.

He started his career at Gillingham then played for Arsenal's youth setup before moving to Stevenage.

The midfielder played 48 times for QPR in all competitions last season and scored eight goals.

In a statement, QPR said: "The club would like to thank Luke for his outstanding contribution during his time with us and wish him every success in the future."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder also said: "Luke gives us balance off his left foot. His stats add up and all the eyes we've had on him have come back with glowing reports.

"He's one of the best players in the Championship and he can play in a number of positions.

"Luke is ideal to complement what we already have at the club, I think he will be a good fit for us."

He becomes the second player to leave QPR in a week, with striker Matt Smith departing for London rivals Millwall.