QPR sign Tottenham midfielder Luke Amos on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR have signed Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on loan for the season.

The 22-year-old joins for the 2019/20 campaign following recent loan spells with Southend United and Stevenage.

He made his Premier League debut on the opening day of last season as a substitute against Newcastle United after impressing during Tottenham's first team summer tour.

However, his season was disrupted by an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in September in a Premier League 2 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, he said: "It has been a tough nine months but I am really excited now.

"I haven't wasted a day in that whole time. I feel physically fit and the next step for me is being back in games and that's something I am looking forward to.

"I feel like I was hungry to succeed before - but now I am absolutely starving! It has been such a tough journey and I want it now more than ever.

"I want to enjoy my football but that enjoyment comes from winning lots of games and playing lots of games, so that's my target."

The youngster is a product of the Spurs academy, having joined when he was nine.

He made three appearances for the development squad in the Premier League 2 before his injury last season.

Amos joins goalkeeper Liam Kelly and defenders Lee Wallace and Yoann Barbet in signing for manager Mark Warburton this summer.

Warburton said: "I know the quality that Luke has and how he can impact matches.

"He is clever on the ball, has technical ability and a passion for the game. I have admired him from afar and with Tottenham being my local team, I have seen him many times and watched him work.

"He can get forward, he sees the pass, sees the opportunity, opens up play and can create in tight areas.

"He is a strong midfield talent who will really push hard to play week in, week out.

"I am very grateful to Mauricio Pochettino, his staff and John McDermott who have helped this loan to happen."