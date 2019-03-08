Luke Amos 'enjoying every day' at QPR

Tottenham Hotspur's Luke Amos, who has signed for QPR on loan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR midfielder Luke Amos spoke after his two goals against Oxford on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Amos said he is loving being able to play football again following his serious injury last season.

The 22-year-old scored twice in the pre-season friendly against Oxford United on Saturday to give his side a 2-1 win.

After making his debut for Spurs first team against Newcastle on the opening day of last season, he then picked up an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in September in a Premier League Two win over Blackburn Rovers and missed the rest of the campaign.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk after the game, Amos said he is delighted to be back playing football.

"I can't wait (for the season)," he said.

"Throughout my whole rehab I was just thinking I just wish I could fast forward to July to get back playing and then the opportunity came to come here and play in the Championship.

"It's a top level for a top club with a gaffer that really likes me and wants me to play.

"I'm enjoying every day, getting up and going to training, except maybe the running, that's not too much fun, but I'd rather do that running to play on the weekend than be in rehab.

"I've waited a long time to score a goal so to get two and to win, there's no better feeling really."

The youngster also believes that QPR can be successful next season and said the team are improving all the time.

"19th is not acceptable, that's not where we want to be so we're definitely not even looking down there.

"We'll just take it game by game, win as many games as we can and there's no reason with the quality in the team and how we play and how we train, we'll be the fittest team in the league, so we can go in there and show everyone what we've got.

"We're still growing and learning as a team, each training session the gaffer is adding in new tactics and we do a lot of analysis work.

"As you can see from Vienna, we've made a lot of progress in our intensity and our press, when we get it and play we pull apart the other team.

"We still have two weeks to go so by Stoke we should be flying."