London Football Awards for Ferdinand, Son, Miedema

Les Ferdinand at the London Football Awards (pic Dave Nelson) Dave Nelson

QPR's Les Ferdinand, Tottenham's Heung-min Son and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema were among the winners at the London Football Awards on Thursday night.

One of the most prestigious charity events in the footballing calendar, held at Camden's Roundhouse, saw a host of prizes handed out, with QPR's director of football and former striker Ferdinand, who also played for Tottenham during his career, receiving the Outstanding Contribution to London Football award, previously given to Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, Frank Lampard, John Terry and Arsene Wenger.

Son claimed the goal of the season honours after a public vote, for his effort against Burnley on December 7, with West Ham's Sebastien Haller among the finalists for his goal against Bournemouth.

And Miedema was named the women's player of the year, ahead of clubmate Beth Mead and Chelsea trio Beth England, Erin Cuthbert and Magdalena Eriksen.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham was named Premier League player of the year, ahead of Son and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and added the Young player of the year, with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli among the other contenders.

And Brentford boss Thomas Frank took manager of the year honours, with Arsenal Women's Joe Montemurro a fellow finalist, and saw Ollie Watkins named EFL player of the year.

Watford's Ben Foster took the goalkeeper of the year award, with Arsenal's Bernd Leno and West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski also nominated, and the Palace for Life Foundation took the Community Project of the year prize, with the West Ham United Foundation's Any Old Irons a co-finalist.

Bob Wilson, Willow co-founder and life president, said: "Our debut in our new home, Camden's celebrated Roundhouse, proved to be something special and memorable.

"The London Football Awards is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the very best of Londno football. Even though it has been a challenging season so far for the capital's clubs, it was great to honour the achievements of the winners and nominees.

"This ceremony is a vital event to support the work of Willow in raising important funds to provide Special Days for seriously ill young adults."

* Winners of the awards - apart from Goal of the Season - have been selected by an expert judging panel from the worlds of football and media, from former players to major footballing bodies, and sports media, including Sky Sports, BBC, The Daily Telegraph, London Evening Standard and talkSPORT.