Search

Advanced search

Ferdinand to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution accolade at London Football Awards

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 November 2019

Les Ferdinand arriving at the London Football Awards in 2018 (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images).

Les Ferdinand arriving at the London Football Awards in 2018 (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is set to be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution accolade at the London Football Awards in March.

Ferdinand is one of the highest goalscorers in the Premier League's history with 149 goals and represented several clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as England.

Set up by Arsenal goalkeeping legend Bob Wilson, the London Football Awards will this year be held at the Roundhouse in Camden.

The event supports Willow, the national charity set up by Wilson and his wife Megs to support 16 to 40-year-olds who are seriously ill.

Ferdinand said: "Being a Londoner and having played for some of the best clubs in the capital, it is a great honour to receive this award.

"I look forward to supporting the London Football Awards 2020 and helping to raise much-needed funds for Willow - providing even more special days for seriously ill young adults."

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Most Read

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Man dies in converted house blaze in Wembley which is being treated as arson

A man has died in a blaze in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan

‘I left there very angry’ - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Ferdinand to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution accolade at London Football Awards

Les Ferdinand arriving at the London Football Awards in 2018 (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images).

Teenager launches petition to have lights installed in Roundwood Park’s skate park to encourage ‘future athletes’

Daniel Gravis has launched a petition to have lights installed at Roundwood Park's skate park

Warburton provides fitness update on QPR duo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers on the ball during Queens Park Rangers vs Luton Town, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 14th September 2019

New research finds that Middlesex has the highest number of competitive tennis players

Wimbledon 2019 tennis balls. Picture: PA

Baker believes Harrow Borough deserved at least a point from narrow Wimborne defeat

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists