Ferdinand to be honoured with Outstanding Contribution accolade at London Football Awards

Les Ferdinand arriving at the London Football Awards in 2018 (pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand is set to be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution accolade at the London Football Awards in March.

Ferdinand is one of the highest goalscorers in the Premier League's history with 149 goals and represented several clubs including Queens Park Rangers, Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as England.

Set up by Arsenal goalkeeping legend Bob Wilson, the London Football Awards will this year be held at the Roundhouse in Camden.

The event supports Willow, the national charity set up by Wilson and his wife Megs to support 16 to 40-year-olds who are seriously ill.

Ferdinand said: "Being a Londoner and having played for some of the best clubs in the capital, it is a great honour to receive this award.

"I look forward to supporting the London Football Awards 2020 and helping to raise much-needed funds for Willow - providing even more special days for seriously ill young adults."