'He's brilliant' - How Les Ferdinand is helping Jordan Hugill to thrive at QPR

Queens Park Rangers forward Jordan Hugill on his hopes for the future and how Les Ferdinand is helping him.

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has revealed that the club's director of football and Premier League legend Les Ferdinand has played a key role in helping him to settle in to his new surroundings.

The 27-year-old came off the bench to score his sixth goal of the season in the 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday after arriving on loan from West Ham United in the summer.

And Hugill revealed that the advice and support he is receiving from Ferdinand is helping him to improve as a player.

"Les is brilliant. Sometimes after games I'll go and see him and say 'what can I do better?' because he's someone that I can learn off," he said after the win over Blackburn.

"When it's someone as good as he was you can only learn from people like that so it's brilliant to have someone like that at the club.

"He's mentioned to me before that he wanted to sign me a long time ago so it's pleasing to hear that these people have watched you for a long time and respect you that much that they want you in that team to try and do well for them.

"You look at what he has (done) and it's just brilliant to have someone like that at the club who has scored as many goals as he has, played in as many games and has been at the highest level.

"I've seen him (play) a few times, especially when he was at Newcastle with Alan Shearer. I always ask him about Alan Shearer because he was one of my favourite players.

"It's been brilliant, the lads have been brilliant and all the staff and everyone at the club has been brilliant with me so I've settled in relatively easy."

This season marks his second Championship loan spell in two seasons, having spent the last campaign at Middlesbrough where he scored seven goals in all competitions.

Hugill admits that being just one off his total from the last campaign at such an early stage of the season has given him huge confidence and is targeting both his and QPR's return to the Premier League.

He added: "I think it's brilliant confidence for me personally. Seven goals all season last season and now I'm one off that record.

"It's one of them things where I can only improve on what I did last year so if I can improve on that this early then who knows where I can go.

"I believe personally that I'm a Premier League player. For me now my focus is to get QPR in the Premier League.

"I'm sure they're (West Ham) keeping tabs and doing what they do but for me personally I'm just focused on what I'm doing here.

"It's not about me getting into the Premier League by myself, I want to get this club into the Premier League.

"For me personally that's my aim, I don't care what goes on individually, this is about a team and a good team at their best.

"To get back on track before the international break was really important."