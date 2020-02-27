Les Ferdinand: QPR made 'best offer' they could for Wells in January and Leistner exit was 'best decision'

Nahki Wells while playing for Queens Park Rangers.

Queens Park Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand discusses the January transfer window departues of Nahki Wells and Toni Leistner.

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt.

Les Ferdinand says QPR made the "best offer" they could for Nahki Wells in the January transfer window but admits he knew it would be difficult to sign the striker permanently.

Wells was recalled from his loan at the club by Burnley in January and then sold to Bristol City, while defender Toni Leistner left on loan in the window to join FC Cologne.

Josh Scowen, Matt Smith and Jan Mlakar also departed the club with Jack Clarke the only player to arrive as he joined on loan from Tottenham.

In an exclusive interview with the Brent & Kilburn Times, Ferdinand said: "We had Nahki Wells and he was doing so well and unfortunately we couldn't afford to buy him from Burnley.

Toni Leistner claps the fans while at QPR.

"We knew that, hence why we took him on loan at the start of the season.

"When someone comes in on loan you want them to do their job and his job was to score goals and he did that pretty well.

"Unfortunately when people do their job well others are going to come looking and that's what happened.

"We knew it was touch and go, we made the best offer we could but Bristol City made him a better one and unfortunately he decided to go there."

Leistner featured 24 times for Mark Warburton's side this season but completed a loan move back to Germany at the end of the window.

It left the club with just three recognised first-team centre-backs in Grant Hall, Yoann Barbet and Conor Masterson but Ferdinand insists it was the right decision.

He added: "People don't understand that Toni was in a position where he's always wanted to play in the Bundesliga.

"This situation came around where he wasn't in the team at the time and expressed a view of wanting to go back and we had to make a decision which we thought was best for the football club and that was the best decision.

"People are going to be frustrated but that's unfortunately what it is at this football club at this moment in time."

