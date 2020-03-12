Search

Les Ferdinand encourages others to keep raising awareness of prostate cancer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 March 2020

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Les Ferdinand poses with a Prostate Cancer UK shirt. Picture: Prostate Cancer UK

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand discusses the importance of raising awareness of prostate cancer.

Les Ferdinand praised the impact football has had on raising awareness of prostate cancer and encouraged people to keep 'shouting about it'.

Ferdinand's grandfather died of the disease while his father was also affected by prostate cancer but recovered.

And the Queens Park Rangers director of football has urged people to keep talking about it so those affected can be diagnosed early and have a greater chance of survival.

'I just wanted to bring it to the forefront because I think more and more people are realising that the earlier you can be diagnosed if you have got it, the earlier you get check ups, the more the survival rate is,' he said.

'I've worked in a macho industry for such a long time where people don't ever want to talk about the problems that they might have.

'This has perhaps turned the corner in people coming forward and saying 'I've got a problem'.

'More and more people are willing to talk about it whereas in the past everyone kept it to themselves and perhaps didn't get diagnosed when they had a problem.

'Football has done a fantastic job in putting it out there when we see Soccer Saturday and Jeff Stelling and all the boys wearing the badges.

'I think this has taken the embarrassment away because more and more people are coming forward and talking about how it's happened to them and they are able to tell their story.

'I think we just need to keep shouting about it.'

Prostate Cancer UK's Football to Amsterdam bike ride takes place in June.

For information about taking part, go to prostatecanceruk.org/amsterdam or contact the cycling team by calling 020 3310 7034 or by emailing cycling@prostatecanceruk.org. To receive £25 off registration, enter the code LASTCHANCE25.

