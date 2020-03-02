Exclusive

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose 'one or two' of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand on the summer transfer window and whether the likes of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel will leave.

QPR's director of football Les Ferdinand admits the club may lose "one or two" of their young stars in the summer but insists they are in a good position come the transfer window.

Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel's contracts are due to expire in the summer of 2021 and both have been linked with moves to Premier League clubs.

The January window saw just one arrival at Rangers in the loan of Jack Clarke while five first-team players exited the club.

But when asked if the activity in the January window leaves them in a stronger position in the summer, Ferdinand said: "Most definitely and I know a lot of people will look at it and think 'oh because we felt we were safe we did what we did' but that isn't the case.

"It's just the way things panned out."

And asked about the possibility of losing their young talents, he added: "Not all of them. We're in a position where as a club we know that at times we're going to have to sell an asset or two.

"But we're certainly not looking to make wholesale changes in the summer.

"Yeah we might lose one, we might lose two but we're not looking to make wholesale changes that's for sure.

"Anything that does go on it will just give us the opportunity to replenish in more positions when perhaps we haven't been able to in the past."

