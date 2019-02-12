Leeds boss Bielsa says they failed to capitalise on chances in QPR defeat

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on against QPR (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa feels his side failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

The Whites created a number of chances before the R’s Luke Freeman netted the only goal of the game in the 49th minute to seal the three points at Loftus Road.

The Argentine says losing Liam Cooper for five minutes due to facial injury killed their momentum just before the half-time break.

“We didn’t take advantage of the first half,” the 63-year-old said.

“In our best moment we had Liam Cooper off so we couldn’t dominate as we had been doing.

“In the first five minutes they (QPR) had five good minutes with energy and it was the same situation at the beginning of the second half.

“They scored the goal and from that moment on the game changed. It was not as natural as it was before.”

He was also asked how frustrated he was, Bielsa said: “The response is included in the question. I can’t say anything else.

“You know that this result is frustrating. We can’t hide the points we lost here.”

The former Lazio boss also defended his decision to wait until the 81st minute to bring on Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown in place of Ezgjan Alioski.

“In this kind of game it was hard for Izzy Brown to play well with short spaces he couldn’t combine and use the association play.

“The minutes he played showed this kind of game was not for his features. “Of course I’m not saying he’s responsible for it and I am surprised you are asking me this question because Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez were leading the team after the first minutes of the second half.”

“I don’t think I should have put him in before. I did the change to try to make something different, but he had few possibilities to change the development of the game.

“If you look at the game, the player who took us closer to the goal was Tyler Roberts and he has completely different features to Izzy Brown.”

It was the Whites fifth defeat in 10 games having only lost three games prior to this run all season.

And Bielsa denied his side having a lack of energy in recent weeks.

“This team has too much energy. You’re asking me if the team lost energy but what our team has shown in every game is that we have an excess of energy.

“If there’s something this team doesn’t lack, its energy. We have other problems like all of the teams.

“It’s not an opinion because you just have to look at the figures to draw your own conclusions.”