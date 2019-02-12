Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leeds boss Bielsa says they failed to capitalise on chances in QPR defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2019

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on against QPR (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on against QPR (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa feels his side failed to capitalise on their first-half dominance as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

The Whites created a number of chances before the R’s Luke Freeman netted the only goal of the game in the 49th minute to seal the three points at Loftus Road.

The Argentine says losing Liam Cooper for five minutes due to facial injury killed their momentum just before the half-time break.

“We didn’t take advantage of the first half,” the 63-year-old said.

“In our best moment we had Liam Cooper off so we couldn’t dominate as we had been doing.

“In the first five minutes they (QPR) had five good minutes with energy and it was the same situation at the beginning of the second half.

“They scored the goal and from that moment on the game changed. It was not as natural as it was before.”

He was also asked how frustrated he was, Bielsa said: “The response is included in the question. I can’t say anything else.

“You know that this result is frustrating. We can’t hide the points we lost here.”

The former Lazio boss also defended his decision to wait until the 81st minute to bring on Chelsea youngster Izzy Brown in place of Ezgjan Alioski.

“In this kind of game it was hard for Izzy Brown to play well with short spaces he couldn’t combine and use the association play.

“The minutes he played showed this kind of game was not for his features. “Of course I’m not saying he’s responsible for it and I am surprised you are asking me this question because Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez were leading the team after the first minutes of the second half.”

“I don’t think I should have put him in before. I did the change to try to make something different, but he had few possibilities to change the development of the game.

“If you look at the game, the player who took us closer to the goal was Tyler Roberts and he has completely different features to Izzy Brown.”

It was the Whites fifth defeat in 10 games having only lost three games prior to this run all season.

And Bielsa denied his side having a lack of energy in recent weeks.

“This team has too much energy. You’re asking me if the team lost energy but what our team has shown in every game is that we have an excess of energy.

“If there’s something this team doesn’t lack, its energy. We have other problems like all of the teams.

“It’s not an opinion because you just have to look at the figures to draw your own conclusions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Most Read

Homeless pensioner storms Brent Council’s budget meeting asking ‘where are my belongings?’

Pensioner Mary-Regina Ifeajuna at Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Motorbike rider dies after collision with a car in Wembley

Man dies following fatal collision in Ealing Road. Picture: Google

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Simonne Kerr: Ex soldier admits manslaughter of Wembley campaigner and Britain’s Got Talent finalist

Simonne Kerr with her son Kavele Picture: NHS Blood & Transplant

Harlesden dawn drug raids see five arrested and ‘kilo of class A substances’ seized

A car overturned in a collision with a lorry at the junction of the A13 and New Road, Wennington.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

DeGale announces retirement from professional boxing

Former Dale Youth amateur James DeGale has announced his retirement from boxing (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leeds boss Bielsa says they failed to capitalise on chances in QPR defeat

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on against QPR (Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Waddington and Ferreira double up as Brent beat Ruislip

The Brent under-12 girls' football team face the camera (pic: Brent Schools' FA)

QPR goalkeeper Lumley says Leeds victory was much-deserved

Joe Lumley of QPR during Queens Park Rangers vs Birmingham City, Sky Bet EFL Championship Football at Loftus Road Stadium on 9th February 2019

Preddie on target as Harrow draw with Walton

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists