Langley predicts bright future for young QPR stars

Richard Langley is excited about the current crop of Queens Park Rangers youngsters (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Rs academy graduate believes current crop of youngsters are exciting

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Langley is excited by the potential of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley (pic: John Walton/PA) Richard Langley is excited by the potential of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley (pic: John Walton/PA)

Former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Richard Langley says he is excited by his old club's current crop of young stars as the new Sky Bet Championship term draws closer.

Now 39, Langley began his professional career with the Rs in 1996 and spent seven years in his first stint with the west Londoners, before returning for a second spell in 2005.

As someone who has progressed through the youth ranks with the Loftus Road club, Langley certainly knows what it takes to make it with QPR.

And the ex-Rs midfielder believes the potential of the likes of Joe Lumley, Darnell Furlong and Ebere Eze, all of whom are 24 or younger, should give fans reasons to be optimistic next season.

Richard Langley believes new Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton must add some experienced players to his squad Richard Langley believes new Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton must add some experienced players to his squad

Langley told the club website: "To have played in as many Championship games as they have is very good and the youngsters have equipped themselves well.

You may also want to watch:

"Darnell has played a lot of games; Bright Osayi-Samuel came in and looked sharp; and Ebere started last season well and has so much potential. It's good to see."

It promises to be a busy summer for new QPR boss Mark Warburton as he begins to shape his team ahead of the new campaign.

The Rs have already released experienced professionals such as Jake Bidwell, Joel Lynch, Jordan Cousins, Pawel Wszolek and Alex Baptiste after their contracts expired, while Tomer Hemed, Nahki Wells and Geoff Cameron have returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan deals.

That has left the west Londoners' squad a little short on experience, but Langley is confident new manager Warburton will address that quickly.

The 39-year-old added: "We are going to need to add some experience and having had our own players out on loan last season is probably going to work in our favour this year.

"If we can add some good, experienced, hungry pros who can lead the youngsters in the right direction, that will be ideal.

"Anyone who comes in has to be not only the right player, but have the right character too."