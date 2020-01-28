Search

Scowen leaves QPR to join Sunderland

PUBLISHED: 09:19 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 28 January 2020

Josh Scowen has left QPR to join Sunderland. Picture: PA

Josh Scowen has left QPR to join Sunderland. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Josh Scowen has left Queens Park Rangers to join Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder made 103 appearances for the R's since joining from Barnsley in 2017 and scored three goals.

The 26-year-old has been mostly restricted to substitute appearances this season but scored a wonder goal in the 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Swansea City.

His last appearance came in the 1-0 win over Leeds United, when he came on as a second half substitute.

Speaking to safc.com, Scowen said: "I'm over the moon to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"I just want to show the gaffer what I can do and get in the team so that I can help the club keep winning games.

"I feel fit and I'm raring to go."

