Search

Advanced search

Jordan Hugill pleased to show what he is capable of following 'devastating' Nahki Wells exit

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill discusses the departure of Nahki Wells and his recent run in Mark Warburton's side.

Jordan Hugill believes the departure of Nahki Wells in January has given him another chance to show what he is capable of.

Wells scored 15 times for Rangers before being recalled by parent club Burnley and was then sold to Bristol City for a fee believed to be around £4 million.

Both strikers had a run of games in the team together earlier on in the season but Wells was the preferred option in the Championship prior to his exit, starting four consecutive league games in place of Hugill.

And while Hugill, who is on loan from West Ham, admits Wells' departure was difficult to take, he believes his recent run in the side has been deserved.

"Nahki's a terrific player and it was devastating to lose someone of his calibre," he said.

"But it's opened another window for me to mark down what I can do and I think I showed earlier in the season what I can do when I've been playing and I'm showing it now.

"Regardless of me not scoring goals I think my performances have been good overall.

"Yes we're disappointed that Nahki left but he had to do what he had to do.

"I'm sure he was gutted to leave but he's onto a better thing now at Bristol which he believed in.

"I've got my chance and I feel as though I've warranted it with the performances and the goals now."

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no ‘life-threatening or life-changing’ injuries

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Woman knocked down by police car in Harlesden has no ‘life-threatening or life-changing’ injuries

A woman was knocked over by a police car out on an emergency call. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Jordan Hugill pleased to show what he is capable of following ‘devastating’ Nahki Wells exit

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Allinson believes 4-1 defeat to Truro did not reflect Hendon’s performance

Shaun Lucien pulls the trigger on Hendon's first goal (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brent youth football round-up: Stone stars as under-10 girls secure huge win

The Brent U10 girls team. Picture: Brent Schools FA

Track Academy athletes show best form at Indoor Championships

Track Academy athletes at the English Indoor Championships

Brennan praises defensive effort in draw with Dartford

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24