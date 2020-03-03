Jordan Hugill pleased to show what he is capable of following 'devastating' Nahki Wells exit

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers striker Jordan Hugill discusses the departure of Nahki Wells and his recent run in Mark Warburton's side.

Jordan Hugill believes the departure of Nahki Wells in January has given him another chance to show what he is capable of.

Wells scored 15 times for Rangers before being recalled by parent club Burnley and was then sold to Bristol City for a fee believed to be around £4 million.

Both strikers had a run of games in the team together earlier on in the season but Wells was the preferred option in the Championship prior to his exit, starting four consecutive league games in place of Hugill.

And while Hugill, who is on loan from West Ham, admits Wells' departure was difficult to take, he believes his recent run in the side has been deserved.

"Nahki's a terrific player and it was devastating to lose someone of his calibre," he said.

"But it's opened another window for me to mark down what I can do and I think I showed earlier in the season what I can do when I've been playing and I'm showing it now.

"Regardless of me not scoring goals I think my performances have been good overall.

"Yes we're disappointed that Nahki left but he had to do what he had to do.

"I'm sure he was gutted to leave but he's onto a better thing now at Bristol which he believed in.

"I've got my chance and I feel as though I've warranted it with the performances and the goals now."