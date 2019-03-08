Hugill back in contention as QPR look to bounce back against Leeds

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battles for the ball. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

QPR will look to put the disappointment of a derby defeat to Brentford behind them when they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (right). Picture: PA Queens Park Rangers' Grant Hall (right). Picture: PA

Rangers were beaten 3-1 at home to their west London rivals to leave them in eighth place while Leeds sit third having drawn 0-0 away at Sheffield Wednesday in their last game.

Striker Jordan Hugill could come back into the side after missing the Brentford game through suspension by picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Reading.

Though his replacement Bright Osayi-Samuel impressed boss Mark Warburton, who is expecting another difficult test at Leeds.

Speaking after the defeat to Brentford, Warburton said: "They're all tricky games, show me the easy one.

"There's not an easy game home or away because the league is so strong and so demanding and you have to be right for every single game.

"You change players around and that's what the squad is for.

"Jordan gives you his quality and his goals, his experience and his power up top.

"As clever as his link-up play is, Brighty gives you pace and power and you saw that on several occasions."

The results were split when the two sides met in the league last season, with Leeds winning 2-1 at Elland Road before QPR won the return fixture 1-0.

Osayi-Samuel believes his team have the strength in character to bounce back in the difficult away game.

He said: "It's very disappointing to lose to Brentford at home but the games come thick and fast and we just have to now look forward to Leeds.

"There's characters in our changing room, we've got players who can bounce back and we can go to Leeds now and play how we play.

"We know we're a very good footballing team and if we can play the way we've played previously in other games against Leeds then I'm sure we can go there and get the three points."

Warburton also has a decision to make at centre-back, with returning captain Grant Hall scoring on his return to the side against Brentford in place of Yoann Barbet, who missed out with injury but is likely to be back in contention.

"He (Barbet) had a muscle tightness. He was in training and it just tightened up so we've got to be sure," Warburton added.

"Grant was captain every minute prior to his injury so he's come back in and done a very good job for us."