Mlakar heads back to Brighton after loan spell is cut short

Jan Mlakar has been recalled from QPR by Brighton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Striker Jan Mlakar is recalled from Queens Park Rangers by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jan Mlakar has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion after having his loan spell at QPR cut short.

The striker failed to make an impact at the R's and made just eight appearances for the club, seven of which came off the bench, and has not been selected at all in recent weeks.

It leaves Rangers with just two recognised strikers in the squad in Aramide Oteh, who has been recalled from his loan at Bradford, and Jordan Hugill.

Mlakar joins Matt Smith, Nahki Wells, Josh Scowen and Toni Leistner out of the exit door at Rangers, who have brought in just one player in Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

Boss Mark Warburton wanted to secure one more signing but with the deadline fast approaching, that now looks unlikely.