Jack Clarke joins QPR on loan until the end of the season

PUBLISHED: 13:22 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 16 January 2020

Jack Clarke (left) has signed for QPR on loan (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers announce signing of Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can play on the wing or up front, came through the ranks at Leeds United before signing for Spurs last summer.

He went back to Leeds on loan this season but only managed to make three appearances and was recalled by his parent club before joining the R's.

Clarke could now make his QPR debut against his former club Leeds on Saturday.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Clarke said: "I am delighted and looking forward to getting started. Hopefully I can kick on and help the team.

"I like to create chances, take people on, I'm very direct with the ball and love running with it.

"I spoke to Mark (Warburton) a fair few times. He was one of the main factors in me coming here - in terms of how he wants to play football and how he sees me fitting in.

"I am just excited to get going and to kick-start things with my new team."

Boss Warburton added: "I'm really pleased to bring Jack in - he is a talented, young, hungry player with lots of energy and there's no doubts about his quality.

"I am looking forward to working with him.

"Right now we have Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze doing exceptionally well for us but with injuries, suspensions, form, you need to have options.

"Jack provides that. He can play on the left, on the right, or in the centre so we are delighted to have him.

"Hopefully the fans will see the quality that he has."

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Gunshot victim ‘remains in very serious condition’ month after west Kilburn shooting

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Harlesden cops issue woman five year order banning her from Harlesden for ‘prolific offending’

Julia Best banned from Harlesden for five years. Picture: Harlesden police

