'I feel this is just the start' - Ilias Chair signs new deal with QPR

PUBLISHED: 17:06 19 September 2019

Ilias Chair while on loan at Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ilias Chair while on loan at Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Queens Park Rangers youngster Ilias Chair signs new three-year deal.

Ilias Chair has signed a new three-year deal with Queens Park Rangers to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 21-year-old has impressed since returning from a loan spell at Stevenage last season and has started the last four games under Mark Warburton.

Speaking to the club, he said: "I am very pleased and very happy.

"I feel this is the start. In life when you do something and you get rewarded, you move onto the next thing, the next target.

"Now that I have signed this contract I am focused on the next one.

"I just want to repay them now and I will be working hard to do that every time I play."

Chair joined the club in 2017 following a successful trial and scored in this season's Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City.

Les Ferdinand, QPR's Director of Football, said: "Ilias has done very well for us and it is really pleasing to agree a new contract with him.

"He did very well at Stevenage. He gained game-time and confidence and that's the whole point of using the loan system like we do.

"But as well as being a good footballer he is a good character as well.

"He knows what he wants out of life and he knows what he wants out of football."

Jahiem Legister-Hall: Inspirational Brent teen who spoke about youth violence in Parliament dies in crash

Jahiem Legister-Hall, who died in a crash on September 1. Picture: 4Front Project

Nahki Wells happy he 'made sacrifices' to return to QPR

Nahki Wells scores QPR's third againsg Luton Town. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Craig Small killing: Four dawn arrests after father shot dead in Wembley

Craig 'smallz' Walters. Picture: Met Police

Wembley hit and run: 12 year old boy seriously injured in collision

Grand Parade/Forty Avenue in Wembley. Picture: Google

Josh Hanson: Alleged killer Shane O'Brien cut Kingsbury man's throat in act of 'savagery', court hears

Josh Hanson. Picture: Met Police

